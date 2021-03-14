CEDAR LAKE, IN - Maxola Hugg (nee Loy) age 92 of Cedar Lake, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

She is survived by her three children: Larry (Maggie) Hugg, Shirley (Ken) Dundas, Gayle (late Ron) Halfman; three grandchildren: Tina Wilson, Tracy (Bryan Olszewski) Powers, Curtis Wilson; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and her many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Harmon; grandson Tim Powers; and sister Maxine Hugg.

Maxola was a member of First Baptist Church of Cedar Lake. She was a very loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her grandchildren, who were everything to her.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Monday, March 15, 2021 from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 P.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.