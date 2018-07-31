CARMEL, IN - Maybelle 'Micki' Strayer, 91, of Carmel, passed away on Monday, July 9, 2018 at Kindred Bridgewater in Carmel. She was born on January 30, 1927 to Clarence and Rachel (Wright) Goodwin in Hammond, Indiana.
Micki worked as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell. She was a long-time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Hammond and enjoyed knitting. Micki moved to the Indianapolis area in 2000 to be closer to her family. She was an amateur artist.
She is survived by her sons: Larry (Mary) Strayer and Jon (Christine) Strayer; sister, Pat Anderson; eight grandchildren, Geoff (Tammy) Strayer, Carl (Stephanie) Strayer, Joseph (Sara) Weaver, Eric Strayer, Michael Johnson, Marc (Leslie) Johnson, Todd Johnson Traci (Brad) McDaniel; ten great- grandchildren: Cayden, Spencer and Skilynn, Rainey, Victoria, Ed, Wes, Ellie, Millie and Carson. In addition to her parents, Micki was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Elmer Strayer; brother, Wesley Goodwin; and grandson, Justin Weaver.
A Memorial Service will be held at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN (two blocks south of Ridge Road) on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family from 10:00-11:00 AM (time of service). Memorial contributions may be made to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street NW, PO Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180 or online at: www.worldwildlife.org.