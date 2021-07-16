Meggan Ann Mokol

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Meggan A. Mokol, 41, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

She is survived by: her loving father, Peter Thomas Mokol; cherished sisters: Stacey (Curt) Jaskiewicz of Lake Station, Melanie Mokol of Crown Point and Nicole (Steve) Levenson of AZ,; nieces: Cassidy, Kinsley and Natalia. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceded in death by her mother, Andrea Jean Mokol (Quasney).

Meggan will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, 12:00 P.M. at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN). Pastor Dan Donaldson officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. and on Monday July 19 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service, at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME. For information call 219-980-1141.