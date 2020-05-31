× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH, IN - Meghan A. Livak (nee Maloney) age 39, of Griffith, IN, was called by the Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband Eric; precious children, Eric, Mason and Liam; dear parents, Michael Maloney and Patricia (Larrie) Viles; brothers, Michael and Matthew (Kelly) Maloney; sister Lauren Viles; loving inlaws, Stephen (Patricia) Livak, brother in laws, Stephen and Justin Livak; several nieces, nephews and cousins including, Michael, William, Michael, Hailey and Laicey.

Meghan graduated from Washington High School in Chicago, Il. She attended St. Joseph College, receiving her CNA and Brown Mackie College; graduating as a Surgical Technician. She worked for Ford Motor Co. in Hegewisch and was a member of the UAW #551. Meghan enjoyed cooking, bike riding, gardening, was an avid Cubs fan and was a wonderful entertainer "that would knock your socks off". Loved her family dearly and raising three precious children meant the world to her.

A limited visitation with social distancing will be held on Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A limited Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, June 1, 2020, directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN 46324. Meghan will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Burial to follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for the children's education fund. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.solanpruzinfuenralhome.com