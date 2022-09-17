Dec. 27, 1951 - Sept. 13, 2022

Mel Watkins was born on December 27, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Mary and Larry Watkins. He was the second of eight children born to the family. As the eldest son, he became a natural leader; his courage and strength grew intrinsically from a childhood affected by poverty. He was often called upon, to help support his family. Mel worked throughout middle and high school, contributing his earnings to the family to help sustain the household. He was also a fierce defender of his siblings: Jeanie, Rose, Deanna, Jim, Becki, and Shannon, when others treated them cruelly simply because they were poor. Although Mel endured bitterness and hardship, he always found joy, love, and triumph through the deeply meaningful relationships he had with his family and among friends, teachers, and coaches.

Mel always allowed himself the freedom to be a bit of a rebel, usually involving friends and fast cars. The cars, he discovered, would come and go, but the friends he held onto for life. He made a point to return home for every high school class reunion.

He was an exemplary athlete at Prairie Heights High School, a standout on the basketball and football teams. His real-life achievements made stories that his wide-eyed grandchildren could relish decades later.

In the summer of 1970, Mel was introduced to the love of his life, Lori, through mutual friends. Of course, the universe would never be the same; there is no way to measure the effect of their great love on the world as we know it; such a love surely reaches beyond the boundaries of family and friendship, touching so many in such important ways that it cannot be measured. Mel immediately relocated to Northwest Indiana and was welcomed by Lori's compassionate parents, taken in as a son while the two of them began their journey together, supported until they could make it on their own.

Mel soon started work at Bethlehem Steel Corporation, and this was the start of a 45-yearcareer. He took the utmost pride in whatever type of work he was performing, from the most arduous physical labor to his proud representation of USWA Local 6787. When the work day was done, he was back to playing hard, letting loose through BHAA basketball, softball, golf, and bowling with teammates with who he grew very close and stayed connected.

Mel married his sweetheart, Lori, on February 5, 1972. They started a family right away. Within the next four years they welcomed three children, Wendy, Carrie, and Ben, whose names were inspired by the songs of the seventies because hey… hippie life. The family went on to enjoy decades of adventures centered around close family friendships, camping, music, long beach days that turned into nights, and simply being together. Mel and Lori built two homes together over the years, the first one is where they happily raised a family. The second home was Mel's dream house, which of course featured a garage outfitted with a lift so he could seriously pursue his passion for working on classic cars.

Mel and Lori's children grew up and found their own loves and marriages. Wendy was married to Jahsun, Carrie to David, and Ben to Lora, and each of these spouses created their own special bond with Mel. Perhaps the only relationships that could rival Mel's love for Lori, were the ones marked by his adoration and love for his grandchildren: Marley, Kelvin, Chloe, Macey, Reuben, Cooper, Griffin, Sylvia, Emree, and his great-granddaughter, Lyla. Mel and Lori made outstanding grandparents, and to no one's surprise, could be found in the front row of every game, musical, holiday concert, and performance, always cheering the loudest and crying tears of pride and joy.

If you think you have ever seen Bigfoot in the woods of Indiana, Michigan, or Kentucky, it was more likely just Mel, hunting for morel mushrooms, something he looked forward to every year. It gave him a chance to connect with nature and with a bit of luck and skill, secure a bag full of morels for Lori to fry up and share with family and friends.

Mel loved his Harley and the open road. He cherished the bonds he made with his biker brothers and sisters. He deeply loved the experience of taking in the country on spectacular road trips but also enjoyed a simple cruise to the beach with Lori.

Mel's family was lucky to be a part of his adoring audience over the years as he took the stage; he was a very talented and accomplished guitar player, singer, and songwriter both as a solo artist and accompanying many amazing bands. As a member of Coffee Creek, Coffee Creek Connection, Night Shift, Pure Pilot, and Decades, Mel had a second brotherhood with his bandmates. Music was Mel's second language, he played guitar and sang every day, at every gathering. It was his voice leading the songs around the bonfire, blessing every notable event. Wherever Mel was, music followed; it was part of his essence. Not too long ago, on a camping trip in Muskegon, Mel left his own campsite to join that of strangers nearby. Approaching with his guitar, he offered to play, and they welcomed him. Many songs later, all were in harmony together, singing along as friends, no longer strangers.

Mel Watkins was truly a friend to all, never a stranger for long. He made a point of giving ofhimself to help others, even if it meant he went without, always selfless and loving.

Mel left us in the early morning of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, after a courageous lung transplant journey. He was simply remarkable, and we will miss him for the rest of our days.

A scholarship is being made in Mel's honor through an organization that he was a supporter of, Guitars over Guns Organization, which offers students from our most vulnerable communities a powerful combination of music education and mentorship with professional musicians to help them overcome hardship, find their voice and reach their potential as tomorrow's leaders. https://www.guitarsoverguns.org/

We will celebrate Mel's amazing life Saturday, October 8, 2022 at The American Legion, 798 Wabash Ave., Chesterton, IN 46304 from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. Car Show 2:00 - 3:00 p.m., Memorial 3:00 - 4:30 p.m., Meal 4:30 -6:00 p.m., Music 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

