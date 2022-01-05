HAMMOND, IN - Melanie Cotillier (nee Sackville) age 48, of Hammond, Indiana, passed away on Monday, December 20, 2021, at her residence. She is survived by her daughters and her siblings.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). There will be a service at 5:00 p.m. with Mike Southworth officiating.