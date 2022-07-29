Melanie J. Avenatti (nee Kujawa)

Aug. 22, 1957 - July 26, 2022

HAMMOND - Melanie J. Avenatti, age 64, of Hammond passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Louis J. Avenatti; two sons: Gregory and Ricky Avenatti; brother, Mike (Barb) Kujawa; sisters: Midge and Jackie; several nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

Private funeral services were entrusted to BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN 46323.

Melanie was a lifetime resident of Hammond, she enjoyed gardening and loved growing her flowers. Melanie was a loving wife, mother and sister.

For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.