Melissa A. Fladeland (nee McCain)

May 21, 1967 – June 12, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Melissa A. Fladeland (nee McCain), age 54, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Jason; loving daughter, LeAnn Ward; grandchild, Mila Hoye; parents, George and Karen McCain; "sissy" sister, Tracy (Jim) McCain-Barney; niece, Danielle (Danny) Gant; nephew, William (Luz) Barney; niece, Emma Fladeland; great nieces and nephews: Emma, Charlotte, and Tristan; sister-in-law, Laurie Fladeland; and mother-in-law, Christina Fladeland. Preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Eric (still living, Cathy) Fladeland.

Melissa enjoyed having fun as well as crafts, shopping, garage sales, and eating with her family. She took care of everyone, even if they weren't family. Melissa will be remembered as a loving wife and mother and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A visitation will be held at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4:00–8:00 PM. A service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. The family understands if you are not comfortable attending services during these times of COVID. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.