June 29, 1957 - Oct. 3, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Melissa Kay Keller, age 65, of Schererville passed away surrounded by loved ones Monday, October 3, 2022.

Beloved wife of Paul E. Keller who survives. Loving mother of: Jeremy (Kristen) Koth, Stacy Ahlberg and Joel Keller. Cherished grandmother of; Skyler Ahlberg; and great-grandmother of: Zacheria and Owen.

Melissa was born June 29, 1957 in Hazel Crest, IL, raised by the late Evelyn and James Miller of Hammond, IN. Melissa is preceded in death by her twin sister Michelle Miller.

She graduated Morton High School of Hammond IN in 1975.

Melissa was a restaurant waitress for most of her working years and then a restaurant manager where she strived to help support her family and put food on the table for her children. Later she attended Purdue Business School and then became an administrative assistant where she was still employed.

Melissa persevered through the last few very tough years after a serious car accident in 2019 followed by the pandemic and subsequent health complications. Melissa was a strong, courageous woman who would do anything for her family. She was always there for her family whenever they needed any help or advice or just someone to talk to. Melissa loved building crafts, painting, and sewing in her spare time such as making face masks for her family and friends to keep them safe during the pandemic. Melissa was an intelligent woman who strived to do the right thing and wasn't afraid to speak her mind about it.

Melissa is very loved and she will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at FRANK L. KESZIE FUNERAL HOME, ESSLING CHAPEL, 1117 Indiana Avenue, La Porte, IN.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Holy Family Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 201 Bach Street, La Porte, Indiana. Family and friends may gather at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Pine Lake Cemetery.

To light a virtual candle, share a story of Melissa's life or leave a message of comfort for the family, please visit Esslingfuneralhome.com