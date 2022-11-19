PORTAGE, IN - Melissa N. Sapper "Missy B," age 25, late of Portage, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN. Passed away on November 17, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved daughter of Melanie (Robert) Jackson and Todd Sapper. Loving sister of Nikki Sapper (Devon DeWitt). Missy is survived by grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends who will dearly miss her.

Visitation Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL - Cedar Lake 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). Funeral Services Monday, November 21, 2022, Directly at Trinity Lutheran Church - Crown Point, where a visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. until the time Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment Historic Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point, IN. If you are attending services, the family request you wear something purple to honor Melissa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to VNA Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church of Crown Point in Melissa's name. www.elmwoodchapel.com 219-374-9300.