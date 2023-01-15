Melody Ann Gunning (nee Qualls)

July 12, 1957 - Nov. 15, 2022

MUNSTER, IN - Melody Ann (nee Qualls) Gunning, Munster, passed away on November 15, 2022 after a fierce, thirteen-year battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving husband Jeffrey of 37-1/2 years of marriage; step-daughter Tiffany (Eric) Gunning-Hookstadt, grandson Zackary and granddaughter Ali of Marshfield, WI; brothers, Rick (Debi) Qualls of Demotte, IN, Terry (Darlene) Qualls of Weaver, AL and Randy (Sandy) Qualls of Munster, IN and sister Jamie Qualls of Munster, IN; nephews Anthony, Tim and Gary Qualls; nieces Carol, Shacolia, Khadriya, MaLea, and Kristen Qualls; numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.

Melody was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on July 12, 1957. She is preceded in death by her Mother LaDonna (Cunningham) Qualls and Father James E. Qualls; Grandparents Fern and Pleasant Cunningham, and Ollie Mai and William T. Qualls.

Melody graduated from Hammond Gavit High School in 1975. She worked for the Indiana Highway Commission in East Chicago and Gary, IN; Matocha Associates in Clarendon Hills, IL; the law firms of Eugene M. Feingold in Munster, IN; Michael Best Frederick in Chicago, IL; and Seyfarth Shaw in Chicago, IL.

To the delight of many, Melody took great pride in crafting special gifts for family and friends. She enjoyed music, musical theatre & stage productions in New York, Chicago and Ravinia; travel, including favorite sites in New York City, the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Jackson Hole, WY, Crystal Mountain in Washington state, Toronto Canada and Ortley Beach, NJ. Most of all she loved being Grandma, Aunt Melody and Great-Aunt Melody.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Munster High School Choir as they travel to Salzburg this summer. Contact Director Luke McGinnis at lpmcginnis@munster.us.

Family and Friends will gather at 2:00 pm on January 21, 2023 and a Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (approximately two blocks or 0.2 mi. south of Ridge Road) in Highland, IN.