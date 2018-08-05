VALPARAISO, IN - Melody J. LaFrance, 75, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, July 31, 2018. She was born January 27, 1943 in Monessen, PA to Charles & Anne (Ninchak) Belan and graduated from Monessen High School. Melody retired as a supervisor with NIPSCO in 2001 with 26 years of service. She was an accomplished tole painter with Door Prairie Painters, member of the Newcomers Club and queen bee of her group in the Red Hat Society.
On February 20, 1961 she married Dennis LaFrance who preceded her in death in 2012. Survivors include their children: Denise Werkheiser, Sherri (Ken) Larson & Brian (Lois) LaFrance, siblings: Sandra (Bob) Whiteman, Myra (Ron) Feher and W. Neil (Kathy) Belan; sister-in-law, Joyce Belan; grandchildren: Alexandria (Eric), Ashley (Elijah), Andrew, Sophia, Eathan, Gabriel, Juliette and Claire; step-grandchildren, Natalie and Jade; and great grandchildren: Liam, Bryce and Noah. She was preceded in death by her brother, Col. Charles G. Belan. Her canine companions, 'Jade' and 'Gigi' remained a source of comfort throughout.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 14, 2018 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m.