LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Melrose Schoon, 98, of Lake Village, Indiana passed away January 4, 2023 at her home. She was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois on October 13, 1924, the daughter of Gerrit and Irene (Mossell) Witvoet.

On January 13, 1944, she married Lloyd Schoon. He preceded her in death on April 27, 2007.

Melrose was a homemaker and farmer's wife. She drove a school bus for DeMotte Christian School for several years. She was a member of First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte for nearly 80 years and enjoyed singing in the choir. Melrose will be remembered for her gardening, crocheting, being involved in 4-H, entering vegetables in the Jasper and Newton County fairs, making chocolate chip cookies, and working the election polls. She was affectionately known as "Grandma Coffee" and "Grandma Cookie". She is survived by four children: Jim (Fran) Schoon, Larry (Beverly) Schoon, Patricia (Howard) Severs, and Peg (Kevin) Shoemaker; 12 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren; dauther-in-law Janet Schoon; two brothers, Harry and Gerald Witvoet; and one sister, Ilene Jansma.

Melrose is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Lloyd; one son, Wesley Schoon; one grandson, Sandi Severs; two brothers: John Witvoet and Frank Witvoet.

Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10-12 p.m. (CST), funeral service to follow at 12 noon at First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte with Pastor Blake Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Christian Reformed Church of DeMotte.

