Melville C. Pickett, Jr. "Mel"

ST. JOHN - Melville C. Pickett, Jr., "Mel", age 72, late of St. John and formerly of the Woodmar Section of Hammond, passed away March 5, 2021. Beloved husband of Linda (nee Csikos) for 36 years. Loving father of Kris Pickett and Ashlee (Marc) Jankovich. Cherished Papa of Milayna, Emerson and Oliver. Devoted son of Jean and the late Melville C. Pickett Sr. Dear brother of Nancy Denham, Timothy Pickett and Becky Pickett. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear cousin of many, including Ricky Harbin, whom he was very close to.

Mel was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War and a proud retired Union Carpenter with Local #599. He was a lifetime member of St. John V.F.W. Post 717 and a member of the American Legion and the Moose Lodge. Mel was an avid fisherman, loved to grill, enjoyed woodworking and traveled often. He was also a loyal Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan.

Visitation Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th St.) St. John. A funeral service with Military Honors will be held at 6:00 p.m. Cemetery private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Share Foundation (www.sharefoundation.org) in Mel's name would be appreciated. 219-365-3474

