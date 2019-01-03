VALPARAISO, IN - Melvin Barneko, age 94, of Valparaiso passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018. He was born on August 18, 1924 in Washington Township, the son of the late Herman and Letha (Kilburn) Barneko. He was a retired 63-year member of the Pipe Fitters Local Union 597 of Chicago. Melvin is a veteran of the United States Army and served in WWII. He is a lifetime member of the American Legion Charles Pratt Post 94 and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 988. He was also a member of the Dunes Lodge No. 741, F. & A.M., and the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, South Bend Consistory 32°. On July 30, 1947 he married Alice (Douglass) who survives. Also surviving is his daughter Carol Swisher of Valparaiso, grandson James (Michele) Swisher, and great-grand-children William and Kimberly Swisher all of Morgan Township and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Hermie Lucas, Berniece Lawerence, and Shirley Laing, and his brother Leslie Barneko.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 11:00 AM- 1:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe Street, Valparaiso, IN. Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 1:00 PM. Pastor Craig Forwalter officiating. Interment at Graceland Cemetery.