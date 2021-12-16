Melvin"Butch" Mansfield

LOWELL, IN - Melvin "Butch" Mansfield, 79, of Lowell, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; children: Kathie (Tom) Stoner of Kouts, Mindy (Darrell) VanTilburg of Lebanon and Lora Griffin of Schneider; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his siblings: Eileen Pettis, Dick and Don.

Butch retired from Hicks gas as a Bulk Driver, was a US Navy Vietnam Veteran and was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lowell.

Visitation Saturday, December 18, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, concluding with Funeral Services at 2:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, Lowell. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to First United Methodist Church Good Samaritan Fund or the American Heart Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com