Jan. 9, 1930 - Dec. 28, 2021
GARY, IN - Melvin Daryl Heston, age 91, of Gary, IN passed away December 28, 2021 of a sudden onset illness. Melvin was born January 9, 1930 to the late Earl and Coila (nee Ward) Heston in Ridgeville, IN.
Melvin leaves in mourning his children: Ricky (Theresa) Heston of Georgia, Nancy Heston and her friend, Joe of Gary, IN, Tina Rice and her friend, Mark of Gary, IN, Rodney (Amanda) Heston of Gary, IN. Melvin was the grandfather of eleven; Christy Jarabeck, Windy Dumas, Rickey Heston Jr., Ronnie Heston, Sue Marie Dickerson, Candi Rice, Kristy Govan (Heston), K.C. Heston, Rodney Heston the 2ND, and Kodi Heston. Melvin was also the great - grandfather to many, leaving behind one very close to his heart Lailah. Melvin was preceded in death by his wife Leona "Susie" Heston; and his parents Earl & Coila Heston seven brothers and two sisters.
Melvin was a long - time resident of Black Oak, Indiana. He worked at Inland Steel for over thirty years. Melvin was also a member of the United States Air Force for four years. He was a proud member of the Hammond Baptist Church and loved all of his church family. Melvin will now be reunited with the love of his life, Susie Heston, in heavenly peace.
A public visitation for Melvin will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
A funeral service will occur Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12PM, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A burial with military honors will follow at 1:00 PM at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Heston family.