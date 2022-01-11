Jan. 9, 1930 - Dec. 28, 2021

GARY, IN - Melvin Daryl Heston, age 91, of Gary, IN passed away December 28, 2021 of a sudden onset illness. Melvin was born January 9, 1930 to the late Earl and Coila (nee Ward) Heston in Ridgeville, IN.

Melvin leaves in mourning his children: Ricky (Theresa) Heston of Georgia, Nancy Heston and her friend, Joe of Gary, IN, Tina Rice and her friend, Mark of Gary, IN, Rodney (Amanda) Heston of Gary, IN. Melvin was the grandfather of eleven; Christy Jarabeck, Windy Dumas, Rickey Heston Jr., Ronnie Heston, Sue Marie Dickerson, Candi Rice, Kristy Govan (Heston), K.C. Heston, Rodney Heston the 2ND, and Kodi Heston. Melvin was also the great - grandfather to many, leaving behind one very close to his heart Lailah. Melvin was preceded in death by his wife Leona "Susie" Heston; and his parents Earl & Coila Heston seven brothers and two sisters.

Melvin was a long - time resident of Black Oak, Indiana. He worked at Inland Steel for over thirty years. Melvin was also a member of the United States Air Force for four years. He was a proud member of the Hammond Baptist Church and loved all of his church family. Melvin will now be reunited with the love of his life, Susie Heston, in heavenly peace.