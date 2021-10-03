Aug. 19, 1933 - Sep. 13, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Fifty-nine Year Theatre Veteran takes Final Bow!
Melvin Dean McColley, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021. He was born August 19, 1933 in Valparaiso to the late Clarence and Linnea (Zinn) McColley. Mel graduated from Valparaiso High School and made his career as a Machine Operator with Indiana General and then as a self-employed Master Carpenter with his business, All Home Maintenance.
An avid and active member of the Community Theatre Guild since 1962 (and the CTG's successor, Chicago Street Theatre), Mel served on the Board of Trustees for 41 years including 3 terms as chairman. He was active in all aspects of theatre: onstage, appearing eight times; directing, twice; and behind the scenes where he was responsible for the construction of more stage sets than can be counted. His staging creations included an authentic Japanese teahouse that could be fully constructed on stage in minutes (Teahouse of the August Moon), a wide sweeping staircase that opened onto the stage and retracted for different scenes (Mame); a rotating backdrop that made a marching band look like it was really marching down the street (Where's Charlie) and multiple stage "revolves" that rotated the entire stage for quick scene changes in many shows. His set design and construction for The Boys Next Door cleverly doubled as the packing cases used when the show was transported to Glasgow, Scotland where it won an international award in competition. Mel took pride on the preservation and restoration work he led on the historic Memorial Opera House and subsequently the remodeling and refurbishment of the Assembly of God Church for use by Chicago Street Theatre.
Mel had other avocations as well. He relished time with his family; he enjoyed tinkering with HO scale model trains; he visited every state in the USA. His Christmas time joy was appearing as Santa at children's gatherings in the area wearing (with extra padding inside) the Santa Claus outfit hand sewn by his wife (and Master seamstress!) Dot.
Mel was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy "Dot" nee Dixson in 2020. He is survived by his sons: Dennis (Debi) McColley, Mike (Gail) McColley; son-in-law, Jay Cruz; grandchildren: Andrew McColley, Christopher McColley, Arin (Matthew) Haag; great grandchildren: Mila Martin and Estella Haag; and sister, Elsie Taylor. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry McColley; stepdaughter, Jo Beth Cruz; granddaughter, Mila McColley; and sisters: Lois, Carolyn, and Dorothy.
Visitation and the Funeral Service were held on Friday September 17, at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Theatre Guild (dba Chicago Street Theatre).