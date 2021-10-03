Melvin Dean McColley

An avid and active member of the Community Theatre Guild since 1962 (and the CTG's successor, Chicago Street Theatre), Mel served on the Board of Trustees for 41 years including 3 terms as chairman. He was active in all aspects of theatre: onstage, appearing eight times; directing, twice; and behind the scenes where he was responsible for the construction of more stage sets than can be counted. His staging creations included an authentic Japanese teahouse that could be fully constructed on stage in minutes (Teahouse of the August Moon), a wide sweeping staircase that opened onto the stage and retracted for different scenes (Mame); a rotating backdrop that made a marching band look like it was really marching down the street (Where's Charlie) and multiple stage "revolves" that rotated the entire stage for quick scene changes in many shows. His set design and construction for The Boys Next Door cleverly doubled as the packing cases used when the show was transported to Glasgow, Scotland where it won an international award in competition. Mel took pride on the preservation and restoration work he led on the historic Memorial Opera House and subsequently the remodeling and refurbishment of the Assembly of God Church for use by Chicago Street Theatre.