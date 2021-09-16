Melvin Dean McColley
Aug. 19, 1933 — Sept. 13, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Melvin Dean McColley, 88 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021.
He was born August 19, 1933 in Valparaiso to the late Clarence and Linnea (Zinn) McColley. Mel graduated from Valparaiso High School and made his career as a Machine Operator with Indiana General, and as a self-employed Master Carpenter with his business, All Home Maintenance. He enjoyed tinkering with HO scale model trains, and spending time with his family. Mel was a devoted member of the Community Theater Guild, and generously gave his time and skills building sets for the performances. He will be remembered for his laid-back personality and his ability to tell a great story. Mel will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
In August of 1970, he married Dorothy "Dot" Dixson, who preceded him in death in 2020. He is survived by his sons: Dennis (Debi) McColley, Mike (Gail) McColley; son-in-law, Jay Cruz; grandchildren: Andrew McColley, Christopher McColley, Arin (Matthew) Haag; great-grandchildren: Mila Martin and Estella Haag; and sister, Elsie Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sherry McColley; step-daughter, Jo Beth Cruz; granddaughter, Mila McColley; and sisters: Lois, Carolyn, and Dorothy.
A visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community Theater Guild.