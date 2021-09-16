Melvin Dean McColley

He was born August 19, 1933 in Valparaiso to the late Clarence and Linnea (Zinn) McColley. Mel graduated from Valparaiso High School and made his career as a Machine Operator with Indiana General, and as a self-employed Master Carpenter with his business, All Home Maintenance. He enjoyed tinkering with HO scale model trains, and spending time with his family. Mel was a devoted member of the Community Theater Guild, and generously gave his time and skills building sets for the performances. He will be remembered for his laid-back personality and his ability to tell a great story. Mel will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.