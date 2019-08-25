HAMMOND, IN - Melvin E. Couch 88 of Hammond, IN passed away August 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mildred Couch; son, Thomas Couch; daughter, Cathy (Homer) Sartain; grandchildren, Jonathan (Julie Sartain), Brian Sartain, Michelle Couch (Mark Burke), Samantha Couch, Nicole Bean; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Svitek, Lucas Sartain, Noah Sartain. Melvin was employed by Inland Steel 2AC Station, Local Union 1010 for 35 years. He was a Veteran of the US Army. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Cal-Ridge Lodge # 1258.
