Melvin G. Craig "Mel", age 90, of St. John Township, Crown Point, peacefully passed away on December 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Mel was a decorated airline pilot, earning awards such as the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the Federal Aviation Administration in 2006.

Mel was preceded in death by his parents, Mathew and Jean Craig. Mel is survived by his loving wife, Carol J. Craig, his son, John (Megan) Craig, and grandchildren Madison, Kate and William.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana. A funeral will take place on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home & Crematory, Crown Point. Immediately followed by a graveside service at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso, Indiana. Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. www.burnsfuneral.com