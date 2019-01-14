VALPARAISO, IN - Melvin H. Allison, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019. He was born July 24, 1936 in Roaring Springs, PA to Chester and Della (Hummel) Allison. Melvin was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving in the 84th battalion as an artillery expert, and retired from Midwest Steel. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Kouts, Archery Club, and the Duck Calling Association of America. Melvin was an avid hunter and fisherman, a racing fan, and enjoyed woodworking. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Melvin is survived by his ex-wife, Virginia Allison; children: Bruce (Lori) Allison, Barry (Teri) Allison, Brenda Rogers, and Bonnie (Shawn) Hurst; 11 grandchildren: Hope, Sara, Lisa, Stacy, Kurt, Josh, Brittany, Evan, Gabby, Cooper, and Carter; 10 great grandchildren; and sisters, Ruth Guyer and Margaret Diehl. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Dean and John Allison, and Cleva Weitzel.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at Kosanke Funeral Home 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts with a Memorial Service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Dunes Hospice or Indiana School for the Blind.