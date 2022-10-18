Sep. 2, 1941 - Oct. 14, 2022

GARY, IN - Melvin H. Drudge Jr., age 81, of Gary entered eternal life on Friday, October 14, 2022.

He is survived by two daughters: Allison (Michael) Galich and Regina (Kevin) Swivel; former wife and mother of children, Diana Drudge; five grandchildren: Ashley (Dustin) Harris, Brandy (Robert Bentley) Galich, Christy (Juan) Galich-Gonzalez, Hannah Swivel and Hunter Swivel; five great grandchildren: Kaydence Harris, Shyann Gonzalez, Damienn Gonzalez, Lilly Bentley, and Gracie Bentley; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Melvin H. (Helen) Drudge Sr.; brothers: Robert H. Drudge and James Drudge.

Friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, IN 46323. A funeral service will take place at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Nathan O'Brien officiating. Private cremation will follow.

Mel grew up in Gary and was a graduate of Calumet High School Class of 1960. He was retired from Consolidated Fabrications and Constructors as a boilermaker after many years. Mel loved hunting, fishing, and trapping. He was a big fan of Purdue Basketball. He enjoyed spending time at the Tippecanoe River with family and friends. Mel will be missed by all who knew him.

