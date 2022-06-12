Sept. 3, 1925 - June 6, 2022

MERRILLVILLE - Melvin "Kelly" Kellenberger, age 96, passed away peacefully in his home in Merrillville, IN on Monday, June 6, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 75 years, Shirley; his two daughters: Valerie (Brian) Grimes and Lori (Bryan) Reinhart; and his four grandchildren: Brittany, Logan, Jessica, and Max.

Kelly was born on September 3, 1925, in Monon, IN to Roy and Blanche Kellenberger. He was always a hard worker, supporting his family from the age of 10. In 1943, at just 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and spent most of World War II assigned to an aircraft carrier, the USS Copahee, as a signalman. Little did he know that his knowledge of Morse code would be used later in life to entertain his grandchildren by tapping out messages.

Upon discharge in 1946, Kelly received four medals for his service. But his proudest achievement was just beginning. Kelly met Shirley in August 1944 in San Francisco, California. It was love at first sight. They wrote letters to each other throughout the war and were married in 1947 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. They were about to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary in August 2022.

The couple moved back to Indiana in 1950. He enrolled at Valparaiso University, with dreams of becoming the best athletic coach in Indiana. Though he never coached, his search for work led him to Budd Company, where he worked for nearly three decades. After retirement, Kelly rekindled his love for sports at Crown Point radio as the sports director in 1980. Throughout his decade-long broadcast career, he recorded play-by-plays for more than 100 high school games per year. He was a passionate advocate for women's athletics and strove to provide broadcast coverage for local girls' teams.

Kelly was a fierce friend, a devoted husband and father, and a true gentleman. He was kind, generous, funny, spirited, and full of pride for his family - until his final days. His life was full of adventure - from endless road trips with his family to owning and piloting his own plane. He passed his spirit of adventure and his love of life to his daughters who, in turn, passed it on to their own children. He loved listening to music, playing his harmonica, recording (and endlessly rewatching) home movies, and learning new things about the latest technology.

His stories and good humor, his love for life, his shining example of true love, and his animal-shaped pancakes will be deeply missed.

Services private by family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Foundation Fighting Blindness: fightingblindness.org

