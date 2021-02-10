Melvin 'Mel' Allen Lichtenfeld
June 13, 1927 — Feb. 8, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Melvin (Mel) Allen Lichtenfeld, 93, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2021. He was born June 13, 1927, to Albert and Sidell Lichtenfeld. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Elaine; daughter, Michelle (Paul) Reis; and stepson, Scott Rzepka.
Mel grew up in the Glen Park section of Gary, Indiana, and graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1945.
Shortly after high school, he was drafted into the Army, but instead enlisted in the Air Force where he served proudly during World War II in the Philippine Islands until 1947.
After he completed his military service, he attended Purdue University where he studied pharmacy and graduated in 1951. He went on to practice pharmacy for over 60 years. During that time, he worked at Main Street Drugs, Hobart, Indiana; owned Mel's Pharmacy, Gary, Indiana; chief pharmacist and manager, Ross Medical Pharmacy in the Ross Clinic, Merrillville, Indiana; and was administrator and pharmaceutical consultant, BroadWest Surgery Center, Merrillville, Indiana, until his retirement in 2004.
Other notable professional achievements include: president, Lake County Pharmacists Association; president, Indiana Pharmacist Association; and consultant for continuing education to the American Academy of Pharmacy Education. He also was a clinical preceptor for senior pharmacy students for both Purdue and Butler universities.
In recognition of his work in pharmacy, he received the Bowl of Hygeia for outstanding services to his community while actively practicing pharmacy and the Indiana Pharmacist of the Year award for outstanding leadership from the National Association of Community Pharmacists. He also served as a regional director for the Bank of Indiana and was an active member for many years of the Lions Club; B'Nai B'rith International; the Masonic Order (32nd Degree Mason); Temple Israel, Gary, Indiana; Lakes of the Four Seasons Men's Golf Association; Hunkee Hollow Athletic Club; and Honor Flight Chicago.
Mel is survived by his wife, Joyce (Nespital-Rzepka); sons, Dean (Terri) and Bruce (Lori); daughter, Jan (Ira) Chemerinsky; brother, Seymour; sister, Betty Schoenberg; sisters-in-law, Joan Kaplan Silverman and Carol Bolin; grandchildren: Matthew (Kimberly), Adam (Jennifer), Rachael (Barry) Footlick, Ashley, Joshua (Jessica), Erin (David) Kujawa and David Reis; great-grandchildren: Kailey, Thomas, Madalyn, Grace, Liam, Molly, Ashton and Joelle; stepchildren, Tammy (David) Young and Jody (Greg) Gruel; stepgrandchildren, Andy and Chris Young and Scott Gruel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mel loved his family, especially all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was also an avid golfer and bowler and coached in many youth sports.
In lieu of flowers, you may send a donation to Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, Illinois; Purdue University School of Pharmacy, West Lafayette, Indiana; or the Center for Possibilities-Cerebral Palsy of NWI.
Visitation at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana, from 9:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021. Due to COVID restrictions, mask and social distancing will be required. The funeral service to be conducted by Rabbi Stanley Halpern and will be livestreamed on Facebook. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana, with immediate family members only. www.burnsfuneral.com