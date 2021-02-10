Melvin 'Mel' Allen Lichtenfeld

June 13, 1927 — Feb. 8, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Melvin (Mel) Allen Lichtenfeld, 93, of Crown Point, passed away peacefully at home on February 8, 2021. He was born June 13, 1927, to Albert and Sidell Lichtenfeld. He was predeceased by his parents; first wife, Elaine; daughter, Michelle (Paul) Reis; and stepson, Scott Rzepka.

Mel grew up in the Glen Park section of Gary, Indiana, and graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1945.

Shortly after high school, he was drafted into the Army, but instead enlisted in the Air Force where he served proudly during World War II in the Philippine Islands until 1947.

After he completed his military service, he attended Purdue University where he studied pharmacy and graduated in 1951. He went on to practice pharmacy for over 60 years. During that time, he worked at Main Street Drugs, Hobart, Indiana; owned Mel's Pharmacy, Gary, Indiana; chief pharmacist and manager, Ross Medical Pharmacy in the Ross Clinic, Merrillville, Indiana; and was administrator and pharmaceutical consultant, BroadWest Surgery Center, Merrillville, Indiana, until his retirement in 2004.