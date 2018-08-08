ELMHURST, IL / FORMERLY OF SOUTH HOLLAND - A true centenarian (1918 - 2018), Melvin Robert Brandsma was God- loving and cherished by so many during his 100 strong years on this earth. He passed from this world into God's loving arms on August 6, 2018. Praise the Lord from whom all blessings flow!
Melvin was the son on Grace and Robert Brandsma and spent many years in Roseland with school and his work life. He married Beatrice (Schaafsma) in 1939 and they raised their three children in a Christian home. He loved Beatrice deeply.
Melvin experienced several interesting careers from being an undertaker to a 'super-star' salesman selling various commodities such as: aluminum products, RV campers, power boats and printing jobs for a downtown Chicago company. Thru all this he was able to use his God-given gifts of salesmanship and being an outgoing people-person. A quick mind and a strong work ethic coupled with a spirited wife, three multi-involved children and several animals set the stage for many adventures and the role he played as 'servant-leader dad' and living by example.
Melvin's life certainly exemplified having a strong faith in God and being 'purpose-driven'. Involvements in church and serving on committees were a result of his focus and spiritual gifts. He has left a wonderful legacy of Christian values and what it looks like to follow Jesus, to his children, grandchildren and great grands. For that we give God all the glory-great things he has done!
Papa- You have taught us to love the Lord with all our heart, with all our mind and all our soul. Thank you for living Jesus consistently and with passion.
Melvin is preceded in death by his wife Beatrice, son Jeffrey and granddaughter's husband, Jay Smith. Survived by daughter, Bonnie (Tom) Mannes, his son Lee (Pam) Brandsma and daughter-in-law Anne Brandsma. Grandchildren are Michael (June) Brandsma, Jamie (Michael) Lowe, Anneke
Smith, Nichole (Scott) Chandler, Danielle (Brian) DeSmit, Kristen (Eric) Haagstrom, Ryan (Megan) Brandsma, Josh (Katie) Brandsma, Tessa (Brandsma) Leggett and numerous great grands!!
Matthew 25:23
Well done, thou good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a few things; now I will set you over many things: enter now into the JOY of the Lord.