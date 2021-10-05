 Skip to main content
Mena E. Bakas (nee Tsiambas)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mena E. Bakas (nee Tsiambas) age 92 of Schererville, passed away October 3, 2021.

Survived by her loving sons: Peter (Stafany) Bakas, James (Tamilyn) Bakas; four grandchildren: Sylvia (Chris) Byerly, Anna (Zachary) Deitch, Katrina (Chris) Reyes, and Timothy Bakas; two great-grandchildren: George and Julia Byerly: sisters-in-law: Eleni Bakas, Vasiliki Rellos, and Voula Tsiambas; numerous nieces and nephews in the United States and Greece. Preceded in death by her husband Efthimios.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Schererville with Rev. Constantine Aliferakis officiating. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with Mena's family on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). Trisagion prayer service Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m.

Mena was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church and the Philoptochos Society.

