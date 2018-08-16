MERRILLVILLE/HAMMOND, IN - Meredith Katherine Jayne O'Meara Turczi, age 98, of Merrillville, formerly of Hessville, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 12, 2018.
Meredith is survived by four generations: daughter, Joy (Bill) Mc Daniels; five grandchildren: Patty Sabo, Tammy (Fred) Paper, James (Emiko) Switzer, Billie (Frankie) Borman, Jeremy (Stella) Mc Daniels; seven great grandchildren: Patrick (Jamie) McClellan, Jonnie McClellan, Jake Switzer and his mother Dana Dedelow, Derek (Danielle) Borman, Dustin Borman, Ashley Mattis, Alexis McDaniels; five great great grandchildren: Destiney and Patrick McClellan, Thomas and Sean Ross and Gunner Borman; nephew, Rick Johnson and many dear friends.
Meredith was preceded in death by her husbands, Patrick O'Meara and John Turczi; daughter, Jacqueline Switzer; parents, Martin and Edna Belle Huhn.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Chaplain Lisa Casimer officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Friday, August 17, 2018 from 12:00-2:00 p.m. and 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME.
Meredith was a longtime resident of the Hessville section of Hammond; she was retired after working many years at the Hammond City Treasures Office. Meredith was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church and a lifetime auxiliary member of VFW Post #7881. She enjoyed doing ceramics and loved tending her beautiful garden. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org would be appreciated.
