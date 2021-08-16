May 3, 1930 - Aug. 12, 2021
LANSING, IL - Merle Broberg, of Lansing, went to the Lord on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was the eighth child born to Rueben and Winifred Broberg in Chicago on May 3, 1930. He attended Hirsch High School for 2 years. Upon leaving high school, he went to work in a steel mill until he was drafted into the army in 1952. Merle served in the Armed Forces from 1952 – 1954. He was a Private First Class in the 7th Infantry Division. He was wounded twice in Korea and earned a Purple Heart with an Oak Leaf Cluster. He was also a member of the Order of the Bayonet. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Merle was in the Army reserves for a few more years. Merle went through classes to learn refrigeration. Eventually he became a ceramic tile setter. After 40 years as a tile setter, he retired. Merle was a lifetime member of the Chicago Tile Institute Union, Local 67.
Joining two families, Merle married his wife, Donna (Mathewson) Broberg on September 15, 1967 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Dolton, Illinois. They had a son together. They lived in Dolton until 1987 when they relocated to Lansing, Illinois. Merle and Donna were married for 53 years.
Merle had many interests over the years. He had a love for travel, visiting numerous National Parks throughout the United States, and Costa Rico. Merle always had a love for animals. He had a myna bird, parakeets, dogs, a green-winged macaw (Trader), ducks, and show fish. Upon retirement, Merle built a pond in the backyard and would spend hours working on it or sitting by it with his other love, coffee.
Merle is survived by his wife, Donna and their children Lauren (Tom) Maughan, Dawn (Sherman) Mayerak, Scott (Cheryl) Soppet, Susan (Larry) Rogge, Nancy (Gregory) Springer, and Dan (Nicole) Broberg. Merle came from a large family and had a large family. He was "Pa" to 23 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Merle's youngest brother Robert (Sandra) Broberg is his only remaining sibling. Merle was a loving and fun uncle to numerous nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. He was happiest when surrounded by family.
Merle is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and three brothers. In addition, Merle is joining his daughter, Jayne (late Tony Ogborn) Ramirez, son Gary Soppet, and grandson Allen (Megan) Soppet in heaven.
A celebration of life will take place on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Schroeder Lauer Funeral Home, located at 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois 60438. Pastor John Richey will officiate a service at 10AM on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 with internment immediately following at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, Indiana.