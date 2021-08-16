LANSING, IL - Merle Broberg, of Lansing, went to the Lord on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was the eighth child born to Rueben and Winifred Broberg in Chicago on May 3, 1930. He attended Hirsch High School for 2 years. Upon leaving high school, he went to work in a steel mill until he was drafted into the army in 1952. Merle served in the Armed Forces from 1952 – 1954. He was a Private First Class in the 7th Infantry Division. He was wounded twice in Korea and earned a Purple Heart with an Oak Leaf Cluster. He was also a member of the Order of the Bayonet. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Merle was in the Army reserves for a few more years. Merle went through classes to learn refrigeration. Eventually he became a ceramic tile setter. After 40 years as a tile setter, he retired. Merle was a lifetime member of the Chicago Tile Institute Union, Local 67.