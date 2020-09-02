Merle Eugene Rukes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT, IN - Merle E. Rukes, 91, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He died of natural causes.

He was preceded by his first wife Patricia Jean Rukes, his parents Raymond and Frances Rukes, and his brother Robert Glen (Libby) Rukes.

Merle is survived by his wife of nine years, Dorothea Sypniewski Rukes; his three sons: Gregory (Debbie) Rukes of Holt, MI, Bruce (Jan) Rukes of Franklin, IN, and Garry (Becky) Rukes of Portage, IN; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren: Erin (Keith) Schulueter, Leah (Don) Holm their daughter Abby, Mari (Ben) Kesting and their children Bryce, Mason and Alivia, Todd (Rachel) Rukes their sons Roman, Beckam and Chandler, Jeff (Rose) Rukes, Katie Rukes, and Stephen, Hannah, Bethany and Joshua Rukes; as well as two step daughter; Venessa (Tom) Zapchenk and their children Eric Zapchenk, Michelle (John) Morris and T.J. and stepson; Bob (Robin) Long and their children Katie and Emily Long.