Dec. 10, 1936—Dec. 16, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN—Merrill Yalowitz, 86 of Schererville, IN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday December 16, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Haile (husband, Howard) of Dallas, Texas and her son Bruce Yalowitz (wife, Jennifer) of Munster, Indiana. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacob and Lily Yalowitz and Amy Haile. Merrill was preceded in death by her loving husband, Warren; her sister, Claire Rothnagel; and her parents, Leora Seelig Joffee and Lester Seelig.

Merrill was a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools. She later founded and ran a small business Woman Alive/Career Development Consultants with her good friend Gloria Gray-Weissman. Merrill held board positions at many local organizations. She was a lifetime Vice President at the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana and a docent at the Art Institute of Chicago’s community outreach. Merrill loved theater and the arts, traveling everywhere she could, eating out as often as possible and had a great sense of adventure. She will be missed for her lemon squares, rice crispy cookies and chocolate birthday cakes. Merrill was loved by many and had a wide network of friends from her childhood in Chicago’s South Shore/Hyde Park and her community in Northwest Indiana.

A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN.

Visitation will be on Thursday, at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until the 5:00 p.m. service. The Shiva will follow. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Federation of Northwest Indiana. www.kishfuneralhome.net