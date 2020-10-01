 Skip to main content
Mertice J. (Mosley) Cousins

Mertice J. (Mosley) Cousins

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mertice J. (Mosley) Cousins gained her wings and took flight to her heavenly home on September 26, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, with family by her side. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and devoted husband, Lloyd; three children: Brenda (Frederic) Hawes, of Fairborn, OH, Lloyd Cousins, Jr., of Merrillville, IN and Crystal Cousins, of Hammond, IN, who was her primary caretaker throughout her illness; and grandchildren Brittany Reeves and Brandon Reeves of Fairborn, OH and Jamal Cousins of East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN.

