Mervin James Shields

DE MOTTE, IN - Mervin James Shields, age 86, passed away on November 21, 2021.

James is survived by his sons: Jim (Sheila), Dan (Monica) and Ron (JoAnn) Shields; grandchildren: Tonya, Troy (Gina), Nicole (Jesse), TJ, Adam, Delaney, and Savannah; great-grandchildren: Drew, Keira, Mckayla, Sebastian, Logan, Jaxon and Charlie; brother, Lowell (Judy) Shields. Proceeded in death by, his loving wife of 62 years, Eileen.

James graduated in 1958 from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. James retired from U.S. Steel, Gary Works after 30 plus years where he worked as a General Foreman in the Sheet and Tin Mill.

James and Eileen had a second home is Mesa, AZ where they enjoyed the winter months. James truly loved fishing for walleye and perch with several buddies on Lake Erie in Port Clinton, OH. James was a big fan of Purdue University Basketball and Football. James was also a huge White Sox fan and was in attendance of game one at Comiskey Park with his son Jim and grandson's TJ and Troy when the White Sox went on to win the 2005 World Series.

