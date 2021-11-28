Mervin James Shields

James graduated in 1958 from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. James retired from U.S. Steel, Gary Works after 30 plus years where he worked as a General Foreman in the Sheet and Tin Mill.

James and Eileen had a second home is Mesa, AZ where they enjoyed the winter months. James truly loved fishing for walleye and perch with several buddies on Lake Erie in Port Clinton, OH. James was a big fan of Purdue University Basketball and Football. James was also a huge White Sox fan and was in attendance of game one at Comiskey Park with his son Jim and grandson's TJ and Troy when the White Sox went on to win the 2005 World Series.