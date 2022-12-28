GRIFFITH - Mervyn G. Barenie, age 89, longtime resident of Griffith, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Survivors include Rita (Jadrnak) Barenie, loving wife of 71 years; 10 children: Mervyn James (Linda) Barenie, Carolyn (Lewis) Belcher, Judy Barenie, John Barenie, Ellen (John) Wolters, Mary (Robert) Stratton, Mark (Angela) Barenie, Julie (Don) Peterson, Paul (Jennifer) Barenie, Anne (late Tom) Bukowski; 26 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred T. and Ina Barenie, brothers Alfred C. (Janet) Barenie, Kenneth (Marge) Barenie, and sister, Luella Barenie.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29. 2022 at 9:30 AM directly at St. Mary Catholic Church, located at 525 N. Broad St. in Griffith with Father Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, located at 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Ave. in Griffith. There will be an evening Knights of Columbus service at 6:30 PM on Wednesday.

He was a longtime parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church in Griffith, and a retiree of J & L Steel after completed 30 years of service in 1983. He then founded Barenie's Lawn Decorations. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, council 3631.

Merv shared many talents and interests with his sons and daughters, teaching them the discipline of pursuing success. For nineteen years he welcomed guests each Halloween to his front yard to view the annual giant pumpkin display, a family project to which he contributed his skill and expertise.

For additional information, please contact White Funeral Home at (219) 924-4100