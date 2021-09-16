Mia Michelle Roy

Aug. 26, 2001 — Sept. 14, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Mia Michelle Roy, age 20, of Crown Point, IN, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Mia is survived by her parents: Amy and Wayne Witkowski of Crown Point, IN; brother: Alexander (Crystal) Finick; sister: April (David) Brockes; grandparents: Roberta and Marc Dubuc; uncle: Bruce (Diane) Roy; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father: Mark Roy; brother: Sam Finick; and grandfather: William Francisco.

Mia was a graduate of Crown Point High School Class of 2020. She was currently attending Indiana University, Bloomington and worked at Olive Garden in Merrillville and Bloomington. Mia loved life and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Funeral Service at 4:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

