CROWN POINT, IN - Mica Krstevski (nee Lalevich), age 84 passed away peacefully at her residence on May 22, 2020. Mica was born September 20, 1935 in Rotino, Macedonia and left her homeland in 1957 with her husband and children Sylvia and Alex. She then moved to Sydney, Australia to be near her parents. Mica and her family lived there for four years until she immigrated with them to the Glen Park section of Gary, IN in 1961 where she had her third child, Mary in 1962. Mica was a Founding Member (with her spouse Dragan Krstevski) of Saint Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral and it's Ladies Auxiliary. Mica Received the Saint Peter & Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral 50th Anniversary Outstanding Leadership and Service Award as a Past President of the Ladies Auxiliary.