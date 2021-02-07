CROWN POINT, IN - Mica "Milica" Metlov age 80 of Crown Point, passed away surrounded by her family, on Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was a mother, grandmother and Godmother. Mica was born in Gjavato Bitola Macedonia to the late Stojan and Paca Budzevski. She came to the U. S. in 1963 with her husband and settled in Crown Point, IN. Mica was an active member of St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral. She worked at J. C. Penney in the Drapery Department and moved on to Accusil. She retired in 2008.