CROWN POINT, IN - Mica "Milica" Metlov age 80 of Crown Point, passed away surrounded by her family, on Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was a mother, grandmother and Godmother. Mica was born in Gjavato Bitola Macedonia to the late Stojan and Paca Budzevski. She came to the U. S. in 1963 with her husband and settled in Crown Point, IN. Mica was an active member of St. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral. She worked at J. C. Penney in the Drapery Department and moved on to Accusil. She retired in 2008.
Mica loved to cook and travel. She was most happy spending time with her six grandchildren. Mica will be greatly missed by family and friends, as she was dearly loved.
Mica was preceded in death by her husband, Mike "Mile" Metlov. She is survived by her children: Peter (Gina) Metlov and Annette (Zoran) Srbinovski; grandchildren: Michael, Francesca and Josephine Metlov; siblings: Trajan "Tony" (Angie) Budzevski, Jovanka "Joanne" Budzevska and Nada Budzevska; many nieces, nephews, and komovi (Godchildren).
Visitation Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Church, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Funeral service Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.