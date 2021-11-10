Micaela Macias Perez

Sept. 29, 1930 — Nov. 7, 2021

LAKE STATION, IN — Micaela Macias Perez, age 91, of Lake Station passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on September 29, 1930 in Los Vela, Momax, Zacatecas, Mexico to the late Evodio Perez and Mariana Miramontes.

Micaela was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was also known locally for being the mother of the owners of the La Chiquita chain of grocery stores in Lake Station and East Chicago. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by her children: Rosalina (Vincent Ceja) Macias, Rodolfo (Irma) Macias, Rosendo Macias, Genaro (Maria) Macias, Luz Angelica Macias, Salvador (Maricela) Macias, Ema (Juan) Pinto; 26 grandchildren; many loving great-grandchildren; and five siblings.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Salvador Macias; daughter, Maria Auxilio; son-in-law, Gabriel Carillo; and grandson, Gabriel Carillo, Jr.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam Street, Lake Station, IN 46405 with prayers starting at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. For more information, please call (219) 762-3013. Online condolence may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.