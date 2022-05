HIGHLAND - Michael A. Buono, 75, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Rd, Highland, IN 46322 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com