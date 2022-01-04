Aug. 9, 1952 - Dec. 26, 2021
HOBART - Michael A. Markez, age 69, of Hobart, Indiana passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Michael was born August 9, 1952 to the late Frank and Virginia (Sobieszczyk) Markez in Chicago, IL.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 23 years, Lynn (nee Parish) Markez; four children: Jennifer Mahoney, April (Nick) Skomac, Ken Kiefor, Jamie (Theresa) Uylaki; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one sister, Judi Konie; and two nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Virginia Markez; and sister, Gail Markez.
Mike was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He adored his family, including his cat Tiger, and was always generous with his love and amazing hugs. He was a hard working man who often exceeded his employees expectations, leading to multiple awards over his many years at Ameristar. He looked forward to his yearly trips to Las Vegas and the boats to play the slot machines and loved playing Skip-Bo and watching wheel of fortune. Mike lived everyday to the fullest, never taking for granted his family and friends or the opportunity to tell them he loved them. His family will remember him most for the way his whole face lit up when he was with those he loved, his kind and generous spirit and the joy he found in sharing in each others company. With warm and loving memories, he will be greatly missed.
A public visitation for Michael will be held Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 11AM until the time of the funeral service beginning at 1PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Pastor Randy Harrison will be officiating. Burial to follow at 2PM at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Markez family.