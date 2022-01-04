Michael A. Markez

Mike was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He adored his family, including his cat Tiger, and was always generous with his love and amazing hugs. He was a hard working man who often exceeded his employees expectations, leading to multiple awards over his many years at Ameristar. He looked forward to his yearly trips to Las Vegas and the boats to play the slot machines and loved playing Skip-Bo and watching wheel of fortune. Mike lived everyday to the fullest, never taking for granted his family and friends or the opportunity to tell them he loved them. His family will remember him most for the way his whole face lit up when he was with those he loved, his kind and generous spirit and the joy he found in sharing in each others company. With warm and loving memories, he will be greatly missed.