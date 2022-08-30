 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael A. Pacyna

July 7, 1951 - Aug. 27, 2022

PORTAGE, IN - Michael A. Pacyna, age 71 of Portage, IN passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 following a long battle with cancer. He was born on July 7, 1951 in Penley, England to Marcin and Elizabeth (Kowalczyk) Pacyna.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Pamela K. (Wolfe) Pacyna; niece, Amy Wolfe; great niece, Lauren Wolfe; cousin, Janina Talma; friends, Pete and Carla Stanisich and Bunny Nixon.

He was preceded in death by father, Marcin Pacyna; mother, Elizabeth Pacyna-Pelka; brother, Henry Pacyna; brother-in-law, James Wolfe; sister-in-law, Annette Wolfe; and nephew, Michael Wolfe.

Michael graduated from Indiana University and he retired from Precoat Metals following many years of service. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears and was an avid classic-car enthusiast. Mike was a member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church in Portage. He and Pam enjoyed traveling and having many adventures.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rosary service will be held on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.

