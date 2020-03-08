Michael A. Ramirez

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON, MICHAEL A. RAMIREZ ON HIS 23RD BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

3/8/1968 - 6/30/1997

Grief never ends. It's the price of love. I loved you your whole life. I'll miss you the rest of mine. Until I'm with you again, Ma.

