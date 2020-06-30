Michael A. Ramirez

Michael A. Ramirez

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael A. Ramirez

MICHAEL A. RAMIREZ

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON, MICHAEL A. RAMIREZ.

3/8/1968 - 6/30/1997

Dear Michael, You were loved by many and most of all respected by all.

I love you Son, Ma

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts