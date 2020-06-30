Return to homepage ×
MICHAEL A. RAMIREZ
IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY SON, MICHAEL A. RAMIREZ.
3/8/1968 - 6/30/1997
Dear Michael, You were loved by many and most of all respected by all.
I love you Son, Ma
