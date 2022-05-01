CROWN POINT, IN - Surrounded by his loving family, Michael A. Spiccia, Jr., age 77, of Crown Point passed away peacefully in his home on April 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents: Mike A. Spiccia and Carmela M. Spiccia and by his sister, Josephine Spiccia Arrighi.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Linda Petrilena Spiccia; daughter, Patricia Spiccia Marx; son-in-law, Gregory (Greg) A. Marx, Jr.; grandbaby, Gregory A. Marx III; sister, Carmelina Spiccia and brother-in-law, Ugo Arrighi.

Michael was a retired Private Banker and had worked with many private banking customers in Indiana and Illinois. Prior to becoming a private banker, he worked in the family business - Spiccia's Restaurant helping make it a success. Michael also was very active in Northwest Indiana's philanthropic sector, volunteering and serving on many not-for-profit corporation boards, including Junior Achievement, the Lake County Library, the Northwest Indiana Symphony, and the South Shore Arts just to name a few.

Everyone who knew Michael loved him for his positive attitude, his financial acumen, his entertainment/event skills, his incredible culinary skills, his generous and welcoming nature, and his exceptional sense of humor. His positive outlook on life and his love will be missed by many.

A private family funeral was held for Michael on April 23, 2022, and his life and legacy will continue to be celebrated by his loved ones for years to come. BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com