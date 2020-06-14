Michael A. Wrona

Michael A. Wrona

NAPLES, FL - Michael A. Wrona was born on October 27, 1951 in East Chicago, IN. He died on June 6, 2020 in Florida at 68 years old as a resident of Naples.

Mike is preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey. He is survived by two daughters, Natalie and Samantha (Ryan), two granddaughters, brother, Alex (Cinda), longtime partner, Nancy and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will not occur until a later time. Those interested in these future arrangements, please email: repetitioushistorian@gmail.com.

In lieu of flowers to any family, please donate to The Field Museum, Brookfield Zoo, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Indiana Dunes, or Park Ridge Music in the Park.

