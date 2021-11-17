July 2, 1969 – Nov. 14, 2021

GARY, IN - Michael Allen Christensen, Sr., age 52, died at home surrounded by family on November 14, 2021 in Gary, IN. He was born on July 2, 1969 in East Chicago, Indiana to parents Robert and Pamela Christensen. Michael married his high school sweetheart, Loretta (Lori) Christensen, on May 15, 1989 and had four children. He joined the Army on May 16, 1989 and served his country in the 814th Engineer company where he spent time in Germany. He was an employee of United Steel Workers Union 1010 and was a crane operator at Cleveland Cliffs/Arcelor Mittal in East Chicago.

Michael is survived by his wife, Lori Christensen (Fouts) of 32 years; his children: Ashley (Perry Jr.) Hedge, Michael (Melanie) Christensen Jr., Amber Christensen, Autumn Christensen (Jeffrey Murawski); his grandchildren: Kaylee and Perry Hedge III, Ryan, Remington, and Charlie Christensen; his siblings: Julia Sikora (Greg Fingerle), Robert (Michele) Christensen, Jeanine Estes, Theresa (Francisco) Encinas, and many other family, friends and loved ones. He is preceded in death by his mother Pamela Christensen of Gary, IN.