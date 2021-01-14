July 3, 1946 - Jan. 12, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Michael Allen Lydick, age 74 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He was born on July 3, 1946 in Chicago, IL to William and Juanita (Huffman) Lydick.

Michael is survived by two sons: Brian M. (Traci) Lydick, Jeffrey A. (Betsy) Lydick; brother, Donald (Patrice) Lydick; sister in-law, Bonnie Lydick; two grandsons, Alex Lydick, Jeremy Lydick; granddaughter, Nicole Lydick; former spouse, Lorna Lydick. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Lydick; and granddaughter, Kelsey Lydick.

Michael graduated from T.F. North and retired from Inland Steel. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.