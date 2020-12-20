Dec. 14, 1958 - Dec. 2, 2020

LOS GATOS, CA - Michael Andrew Dillon - "just mike" to those who knew him - passed away on December 2, 2020 from complications of gastrointestinal surgery.

Mike would have hated this obituary, really any obituary. Bully for you, dad. This one is for us.

Mike covered a lot of land in his 61 years. As the son of a Navy Captain, he and his family bisected the country a dozen times before he turned sixteen. He would go on to bike 3,600 miles from Florida to California in 2010. He set out solo, but returned with lifelong friends and a renewed appreciation for the beauty of our country and its people. In 2018, he biked the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, stretching 2,500 miles from the Canadian border to Mexico with his youngest son.

His adventures were innumerable: kayaking in Ellesmere Island, mountain biking in Moab, backpacking in the Sierras, motorcycling in Vietnam. On each trip, mike welcomed companions -- new and old. It was as if, by sharing an experience with another person, he was able to immortalize life's beauty amongst their shared memories.

His deep appreciation for nature was shown in his commitment to environmental work including participating in the Enduring Ice project -- a film exploring prevailing shifts in global climate.