Michael Buckner

Michael was a member of the First Church of Hobart. He was an educator working in the Jay county and Dolton county school systems. Assistant principal and principal in the Lake Central School Corporation, currently employed at American School Corporation in Lansing, IL. He enjoyed all sports especially hiking, biking, basketball, baseball, and any outdoor activities. Michael loved vacationing and spending time with his family. Longtime Cincinnati Reds fan. he was a kind friend and loving man, loved by all who knew him. God and family were his priority.