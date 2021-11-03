Michael Buckner
June 13, 1960 — Oct. 31, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Michael Buckner, age 61, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Michael is survived by his wife, Glenda; children: Brianna, Jade, and dog, Pocket Dave; brothers: Jeff (Toddi Lamott), Greg (Julie), Tim (Lisa); and parents: Lyle and Mary Buckner.
Michael was a member of the First Church of Hobart. He was an educator working in the Jay county and Dolton county school systems. Assistant principal and principal in the Lake Central School Corporation, currently employed at American School Corporation in Lansing, IL. He enjoyed all sports especially hiking, biking, basketball, baseball, and any outdoor activities. Michael loved vacationing and spending time with his family. Longtime Cincinnati Reds fan. he was a kind friend and loving man, loved by all who knew him. God and family were his priority.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 5, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Additional visitation will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Jonathon Barley officiating.
Interment to follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Michael's name to American Cancer Society.
Visit Michael's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.