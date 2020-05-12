HOBART, IN - In the early morning of May 9, 2020, Michael Bunyan Hollan, of Hobart, passed away in his home after a valiant battle with ALS. He was a proud and dignified man who was loved by many and will not be forgotten. Michael was born on November 3, 1953 and raised in Portage before proudly enlisting in the United States Marine Corps where he served for four years. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Indiana to meet his wife. Married on May 13, 1978, Jeanne remained the love of his life and his best friend. At this time Michael began his career with Bethlehem Steel, working in the blast furnace for 32 years. Michael was a giant softie but hid it well. He'll always be remembered for his sarcasm and witty one-liners. When he wasn't telling one of his "knee slappers," he was showing off his handiwork in the kitchen on those famous green beans! There was also no denying that he had the "greenest of thumbs". He will be greatly missed.